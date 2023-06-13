Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABAHOYO, Ecuador (CNN) – Mourners were left stunned when a woman knocked on her coffin during her own wake.

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead at a hospital over the weekend after a possible stroke and cardiac arrest.

But during the wake, Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.

She was taken back to the hospital.

Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.
Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)

Her current condition is unknown.

The Ministry of Public Health said a state investigation is now underway.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
Residents urged to protect against mosquito bites as first mosquito-borne virus of 2023 detected in Michigan
The crash remains under investigation.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash in Fairbanks Township
Attorney Erica Payne joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette attorney starts experimental law firm to address gaps in services

Latest News

FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to retain police officers, keep communities safe
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash