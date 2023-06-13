A wet and breezy day

A closed-off low-pressure system is combined with a surface low. It will gradually lift northeast into Canada over the next day. Another round of rain will move in across most of the area today. Plan on a wet day with patchy fog. It’ll also be breezy with gusts of 25-30mph. High swim risk is in place for Marquette and Alger counties. The pattern shifts toward the end of the week bringing a warmer and more seasonal air mas.

Today: Rainy with patchy fog and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid 50s, low 60s west

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, upper 60s to 70° south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers across the west

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s west

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.