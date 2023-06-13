Upper Michigan Today hits The Ishpeming Senior Center

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Senior Center has a full calendar this summer.

From legal services to art programs to weekly brunch, the multi-purpose center serves as a gathering space for elderly residents of Marquette County’s west end.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road for a closer look at what the Ishpeming Senior Center offers.

But first, stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson sat down with Jordan Demay’s mother, Jennifer Buta, about the legacy the teen left behind after his death by suicide in 2022. Peterson talks about the conversations Buta hopes to spark with other families. You can check out the full story here.

Back to the Ishpeming Senior Center... Executive Director Ashley Roberts says it’s busy on any given weekday morning, between ladies doing aerobics in the event room to the “coffee club” guys enjoying their beverages and conversation in the lounge.

The Ishpeming Senior Center is a 501 C3 non-profit organization that’s funded through a senior millage and the United Way. Because of this funding, the center can provide free case-working services and other programs. These include information and assistance, Medicare and Medicaid assistance, homemaking and chore services, financial management, and transportation.

The center also offers senior meals and weekly brunch.

You can find the full list of services, programs, events, and offerings in the monthly newsletter. If you’re not already receiving Skylight, you can get on the list by calling the senior center at (906) 485-5527.

The Ishpeming Senior Center is located at 121 Greenwood St.

