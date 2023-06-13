Swick shows employee appreciation with Big Boy breakfast

By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services hosted a company-wide employee appreciation breakfast at the Marquette Big Boy.

This is an opportunity for Swick to show appreciation for their staff as well as parade their vans around the community. Starting at their location on Presque Isle Avenue, they take Wright Street, around the round-about and down highway 41, finishing at Big Boy.

Trevor Schampers, Swick installation manager said this is an annual breakfast to give back to the employees and get everyone out into the community.

“We do a parade around town with all our Swick vehicles,” said Schampers. “We treat our staff to a nice Big Boy breakfast to have a casual start to our morning before we have a busy day.”

Schampers said it’s nice to see the entire staff at one time and to enjoy a nice breakfast as well.

