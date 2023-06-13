Statewide animal shelter overflow affects UP shelters

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Animal shelters around Michigan are seeing an increase in the number of pets being brought in, and among those shelters is the Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba.

He’s among the growing number of animals brought into the shelter as surrenders or strays. Operations Manager Vonnie Bruce said for the first time ever, the shelter has had to use a waitlist for owners wanting to surrender their pets.

“Generally, what we do is call, the public will call and we get all their information, then we schedule them a time to surrender their pets,” said Bruce. “However, right now, we are having to put them on a waitlist.”

Bruce said she’s seeing pets being surrendered more than usual lately. Just recently, two dogs that were adopted from the shelter as puppies were returned as adults.

“I think it’s really important for people to do their research before they get a new pet,” said Bruce. “It’s just like having a kid, it’s a lot of work. It’s 10-plus years of you being that pet’s owner.”

She also went on to say that the number of stray animals across the County is also increasing, mostly cats.

“Especially over by our airport [there are] quite a few cats that roam around. If they get brought in, we can get them fixed and into homes,” said Bruce. ”That’s the best thing that we can do right now so that we don’t have any more babies. “

Bruce also said that at this time, they have a few kennel spots open. However, they do fill up extremely fast.

“As soon as we open a couple of kennels up on our waitlist, we are filling them right back up. We had four adoptions last week with dogs and we took four new ones in yesterday. This is our busy season in general but for dogs, I think it’s busier than any year I’ve ever worked here.”

Bruce said they know that surrendering a pet can be extremely difficult. The Delta Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter, and the staff say they will do everything in their power to find that furry friend a home.

