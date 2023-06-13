Showers to gradually dry out before Father’s Day Weekend

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A slow-moving system over the Eastern Great Lakes region continues to backspin rounds of rain over Upper Michigan through early Wednesday. Slippery spots, areas of ponding plus visibility-limiting fog possible until drier air mixes overnight.

High pressure brings a milder, sunnier rebound Thursday through Friday before a Northern Plains system brushes rain chances Father’s Day Weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, tapering overnight; patchy fog and drizzle; north winds 5 to 10 mph gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 40s/50

Wednesday, Flag Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. patchy fog/drizzle, few rain, isolated thunderstorms; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50s nearshore Lake Superior / 60s elsewhere and nearshore Lake Michigan / 70s inland west

Thursday: Patchy a.m. frost, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light showers moving in west; mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers west, more sunshine east; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday, Last Day of Spring: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s

