Showers to gradually dry out before Father’s Day Weekend
Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
A slow-moving system over the Eastern Great Lakes region continues to backspin rounds of rain over Upper Michigan through early Wednesday. Slippery spots, areas of ponding plus visibility-limiting fog possible until drier air mixes overnight.
High pressure brings a milder, sunnier rebound Thursday through Friday before a Northern Plains system brushes rain chances Father’s Day Weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, tapering overnight; patchy fog and drizzle; north winds 5 to 10 mph gusting 20 mph
>Lows: 40s/50
Wednesday, Flag Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. patchy fog/drizzle, few rain, isolated thunderstorms; north winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 50s nearshore Lake Superior / 60s elsewhere and nearshore Lake Michigan / 70s inland west
Thursday: Patchy a.m. frost, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with light showers moving in west; mild
>Highs: 70s
Sunday, Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers west, more sunshine east; mild
>Highs: 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: 80
Tuesday, Last Day of Spring: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 80s
