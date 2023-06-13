Showers to gradually dry out before Father’s Day Weekend

Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A slow-moving system over the Eastern Great Lakes region continues to backspin rounds of rain over Upper Michigan through early Wednesday. Slippery spots, areas of ponding plus visibility-limiting fog possible until drier air mixes overnight.

High pressure brings a milder, sunnier rebound Thursday through Friday before a Northern Plains system brushes rain chances Father’s Day Weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, tapering overnight; patchy fog and drizzle; north winds 5 to 10 mph gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 40s/50

Wednesday, Flag Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. patchy fog/drizzle, few rain, isolated thunderstorms; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50s nearshore Lake Superior / 60s elsewhere and nearshore Lake Michigan / 70s inland west

Thursday: Patchy a.m. frost, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with light showers moving in west; mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers west, more sunshine east; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80

Tuesday, Last Day of Spring: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s

