Portage Health Foundation, Dial Help and Copper Country Senior Meals to operate under new name

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Three nonprofit organizations are moving forward under the same name with the introduction of Copper Shores Community Health Foundation.

The name represents all services, programs, and opportunities offered by Portage Health Foundation, Dial Help, and Copper Country Senior Meals.

“The transition to a hybrid-operating foundation is one other form of investment in our community’s health,” said Kevin Store, President/CEO of Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. “We’ll continue our granting along with more direct services as is being asked for by our community.”

The name change comes after Portage Health Foundation announced mergers with Copper Country Senior Meals in March 2021, and Dial Help in April 2023.

The mission of the organization remains the same, to positively influence a healthful community through enhanced philanthropy and collaboration. The combined effort will lead to better opportunities to identify and fill gaps in services and programming in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties.

