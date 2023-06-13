Negaunee Elks looking for teams for July golf scramble

The golf scramble will take place at the Red Fox Run golf course in Gwinn.
The golf scramble will take place at the Red Fox Run golf course in Gwinn.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers with the Negaunee Elks Lodge are looking to raise money for students with special needs.

Members are looking for more teams for their Gold Key and Major Project Golf Scramble. The four-person scramble will take place on Sunday, July 16 at the Red Fox Run Golf Course in Gwinn.

The money would be raised through the $75 admission fee as well as sponsorships. Major Project Commissioner for the U.P. District of the Elks, Wendi Thomas, said the scramble raised $5,000 last year. This year, she said they hope to raise more.

“We fundraise for things like equipment, summer camps, Bay Cliff Health Camp, and then scholarships within the high school level for special needs adults,” Thomas said.

Registration and payment are due by June 23.

To register or to become a Hole Sponsor, you can call Wendi Thomas at 906-869-1277.

Click here to learn more about the golf scramble.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
Residents urged to protect against mosquito bites as first mosquito-borne virus of 2023 detected in Michigan
The crash remains under investigation.
Driver, passenger identified in fatal Fairbanks Township crash
Attorney Erica Payne joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette attorney starts experimental law firm to address gaps in services

Latest News

Brookridge Heights' 5th annual Car Show
Brookridge Heights to host antique, classic car show
The most recent was the destruction of a baby changing station.
Miners Park bathroom closes due to vandalism
Topics will include gardening, community beautification, farming and food systems and food...
Marquette Senior Center to host Golden Sprouts Gardening Group program
Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
Showers to gradually dry out before Father’s Day Weekend