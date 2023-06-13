Negaunee Elks looking for teams for July golf scramble

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers with the Negaunee Elks Lodge are looking to raise money for students with special needs.

Members are looking for more teams for their Gold Key and Major Project Golf Scramble. The four-person scramble will take place on Sunday, July 16 at the Red Fox Run Golf Course in Gwinn.

The money would be raised through the $75 admission fee as well as sponsorships. Major Project Commissioner for the U.P. District of the Elks, Wendi Thomas, said the scramble raised $5,000 last year. This year, she said they hope to raise more.

“We fundraise for things like equipment, summer camps, Bay Cliff Health Camp, and then scholarships within the high school level for special needs adults,” Thomas said.

Registration and payment are due by June 23.

To register or to become a Hole Sponsor, you can call Wendi Thomas at 906-869-1277.

