Negaunee: a city on the grow

The city of Negaunee has seen a slight increase in residents and enrollment with more growth possible in the future.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nate Heffron took over as Negaunee’s City Manager in 2018.

Since 2018, Heffron says the city has seen a slight growth compared to its neighboring cities Marquette and Ishpeming.

“They saw a decline, we saw a slight increase. Also, some most recent numbers came out from the state of Michigan, I believe, showing a modest 1% growth overall to the city of Negaunee, but those are only projections of course,” Heffron said.

It’s a trend he hoped to support when he implemented the ‘Moving Forward’ campaign, an effort to attract and retain new business and improve infrastructure. That campaign is ending this year, but a new one will soon take its place. It’s called ‘Forge Your Adventure.’

“It’s a lot of the same stuff that was under Moving Forward: infrastructure improvement, business retention and expansion, trying to get more businesses to invest in Negaunee. We’re also going to be working heavily in the outdoor recreation and tourism fields to turn Negaunee into an area where people want to come here more to recreate and use the trails here on the west end of Marquette County,” Heffron added.

Heffron says available land is also bringing in new residents.

Negaunee Public Schools has seen the impact as well. Enrollment over the past 10 years is up.

“My first year as Superintendent, which was the 2014-2015 school year, we were at about 1,480 and right now our projection is for about 1,540 students, so we’re up 60 students in the last 10 years,” said Dan Skewis, Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent.

Skewis cites the school’s reputation and community support as part of the success.

“I think a lot of that is because of the staff we have in place, but a good piece of that too is our families. They’re super supportive of our school. A lot of people who graduated from Negaunee have stayed in our area so there’s some loyalty. The community drives our district,” Skewis added.

Both Skewis and Heffron say they hope to keep the momentum going forward into the future.

