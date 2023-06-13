Negaunee City Band prepares for summer concerts

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for some live outdoor music this summer, Negaunee has the event for you.

The Negaunee City Band is preparing for its summer concert series, the first show is Wednesday night. Director Lucas Wickstrom said the band has been working extremely hard to put on a good show.

“We practice every Monday, all year round, so we’ve been preparing for our upcoming season since last fall,” Wickstrom said.

Wickstrom said the band has been doing this summer series since its founding in 1883. Depending on the week, the band has 25 to 45 members, ranging from all ages.

“We’ve got a bunch of new, young members,” Wickstrom said. “Highschoolers from the local high schools and they’re just really excited to play alongside some really seasoned and wonderful musicians.”

Concerts will be at the Negaunee City Band Shell and are free to attend. Wickstrom said there will be music for everyone.

“We do a variety of music,” Wickstrom said. “Everything from traditional marches to Broadway show tunes and everything in between.”

In addition, the director said some of the concerts may look a bit different this year.

“We’re featuring soloists from within the band,” Wickstrom said. “As well as several area groups. The Superior Pipes and Drums are going to come and play for us, as well as the drumline from the Blue Notes.”

There will be nine total concerts between June and September. The concerts will be on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Wickstrom encourages anyone to attend and recommends bringing a lawn chair.

