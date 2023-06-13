MSU Agricultural Research Extension Center holds field day for UP farmers

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Farmers met in Chatham today for an educational ‘field day.’

Farmers from around Upper Michigan gathered in Chatham today at the Michigan State University Agricultural Research Extension Center (MSU UPREC). The goal was to learn the best practices for forage crops.

“Up here in the U.P., forage crops, actually hay or pasture or silage or various combinations of those things, is the prevalent agricultural land use,” said Extension Forage Specialist Kim Cassida.

Forage crops are farmed for the use of food for livestock but are not grains. Cassida says forage crops are important to Upper Michigan’s agriculture. She also said today’s event was intended to educate farmers on the best possible planting and harvesting systems for the U.P.

“Results we have presented here today are very good ways to produce forages up here that are profitable and can help support the production of our beef cattle, and our sheep and in some parts of the U.P., our dairy cattle,” said Cassida.

Forage crops do more than benefit farmers and livestock, however. Director of MSU UPREC James DeDecker says effective farming is an economic benefit.

“It’s important economically for this region that growers get the best information in terms of how to select the right species or varieties of those forages and then how to manage them in the best way possible to increase the productivity and profitability of those systems,” said DeDecker.

All research information and presentations from today are available at the MSU UPREC website.

