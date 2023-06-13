Miners Park bathroom closes due to vandalism

The most recent was the destruction of a baby changing station.
The most recent was the destruction of a baby changing station.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners Park bathrooms are now closed.

This is the second time this summer the bathrooms at the park have been vandalized. The first time involved people flushing things like rocks and sand down the toilets. The most recent incident was the destruction of a baby changing station.

Nate Heffron, the City of Negaunee city manager, said they take this problem very seriously.

“We do have cameras here, unfortunately the cameras are not operational at this time, for some reason they are not working,” said Heffron. “We are working with our vendor Range Communication to rectify that issue. In the future, we hope to have those cameras fully operational in case incidents like this happen in the future.”

Heffron said the bathrooms will likely be closed for two weeks in order to repair the damage.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
Residents urged to protect against mosquito bites as first mosquito-borne virus of 2023 detected in Michigan
The crash remains under investigation.
Driver, passenger identified in fatal Fairbanks Township crash
Attorney Erica Payne joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette attorney starts experimental law firm to address gaps in services

Latest News

Brookridge Heights' 5th annual Car Show
Brookridge Heights to host antique, classic car show
The golf scramble will take place at the Red Fox Run golf course in Gwinn.
Negaunee Elks looking for teams for July golf scramble
Topics will include gardening, community beautification, farming and food systems and food...
Marquette Senior Center to host Golden Sprouts Gardening Group program
Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
Showers to gradually dry out before Father’s Day Weekend