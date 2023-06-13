Miners Park bathroom closes due to vandalism

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners Park bathrooms are now closed.

This is the second time this summer the bathrooms at the park have been vandalized. The first time involved people flushing things like rocks and sand down the toilets. The most recent incident was the destruction of a baby changing station.

Nate Heffron, the City of Negaunee city manager, said they take this problem very seriously.

“We do have cameras here, unfortunately the cameras are not operational at this time, for some reason they are not working,” said Heffron. “We are working with our vendor Range Communication to rectify that issue. In the future, we hope to have those cameras fully operational in case incidents like this happen in the future.”

Heffron said the bathrooms will likely be closed for two weeks in order to repair the damage.

