Marquette Senior Center to host Golden Sprouts Gardening Group program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior Center has announced the creation of a new gardening program.

The Golden Sprouts Gardening Group is designed to educate participants about the practice of gardening and local food systems through workshops, field trips and presentations. Topics will include gardening, community beautification, farming and food systems, and food security.

The Senior Center aims to keep senior citizens and older adults active and independent. They’ve found that many seniors have an interest in nutrition and gardening.

Maureen McFadden, City of Marquette senior services manager, said this is a good opportunity for older people to increase their social capacity.

“It’s proven to increase their overall health and independence, and that’s all we want for people in our community,” said McFadden. “It’s also important because nutrition can be a huge barrier as we age. There are many agencies that address that, and we want to be part of the solution in regards to reducing any barriers to nutrition for older adults.”

The group’s goal is to meet twice monthly. One of those meetings will include a field trip to a farm or agency that is helping provide better farm or gardening for our area.

No prior experience is necessary, and sessions will take place throughout Summer 2023. The group will come together to plan the Senior Center community garden for spring of 2024.

Any residents of Marquette township or the city of Marquette, Chocolay Township, or Powell Township ages 50 and up are welcome to join.

Those interested may contact Tristan at tluoma@marquettemi.gov or (906) 225-8655 to sign up to receive updates. You can also keep up to date with the Marquette Senior Center Horizons Newsletter.

