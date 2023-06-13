Marquette County Victim Services Unit in need of volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Often after a crime victims are left uncertain where to go or what to do next.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt recognized the need to do more and created the Victim Services Unit.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with Sheriff Zyburt and a volunteer with the unit to learn more about what it takes to volunteer and how the program works.

If you’re interested in learning more or would like to apply to volunteer, call 906-225-8435

