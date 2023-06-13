‘Hope Starts Here’ challenge to kick off this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lace up your running shoes! It’s time for the annual “Hope Starts Here” challenge.

It’s the main fundraising event for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center. Neurosurgeon, Dr. Sonia Geschwindt, joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to discuss the importance of this event.

The race is Saturday, June 17 at the Superior Dome. There’s a race for all ages and skill levels; half marathon, 31K, 10k, 5k, 1-mile run for kids 12 and under, and a leisure walk.

Registration is open until June 16th

To register and find out more information click here!

