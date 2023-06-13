‘Hope Starts Here’ challenge to kick off this weekend

The annual event that supports patients diagnosed with brain cancer and their families
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lace up your running shoes! It’s time for the annual “Hope Starts Here” challenge.

It’s the main fundraising event for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center. Neurosurgeon, Dr. Sonia Geschwindt, joined Pavlina Osta in the studio to discuss the importance of this event.

The race is Saturday, June 17 at the Superior Dome. There’s a race for all ages and skill levels; half marathon, 31K, 10k, 5k, 1-mile run for kids 12 and under, and a leisure walk.

Registration is open until June 16th

To register and find out more information click here!

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
Residents urged to protect against mosquito bites as first mosquito-borne virus of 2023 detected in Michigan
The crash remains under investigation.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash in Fairbanks Township
Attorney Erica Payne joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette attorney starts experimental law firm to address gaps in services

Latest News

Zachary Couvillion, Breakfast Rotary President, and Jennifer Huetter, Breakfast Rotary...
Marquette Breakfast Rotary to host 29th annual fish boil
Copper Shores Community Health Foundation
Portage Health Foundation, Dial Help and Copper Country Senior Meals to operate under new name
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation
Jordan DeMay's Legacy: Changing the Conversation