Escanaba Municipal Beach opens early for summer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Municipal Beach is open early this summer.

The beach front has a full staff of certified life guards and a designated swim area.

Escanaba’s Recreation Director Kim Peterson, said while beach sand has increased, it’s important to remember grass is beneficial for the beach.

“I think our beach front is a beautiful asset to the community,” said Peterson. “As you look around, we actually do have a lot of beach sand compared to previous years, so the water level has been going down. It is important for everyone to understand also that we have the beach grass here and that’s for erosion.”

Life guard Erica Moore says she is excited for big events like the 4th of July where the crowd is pretty packed.

“It’s pretty busy,” said Moore. “On 4th of July, we usually have all of our life guards working that day. We’ll either do half shifts or our rotations will be a little different, but we will pretty much all be here working. We will all be out here at the same time watching because it’s like side to side. It’s usually always really packed.”

Another life guard, Chloe Dutton said life guards are important--even for experienced swimmers.

“We’re definitely important because accidents can happen to anyone no matter how good of a swimmer you are,” said Dutton. “It’s always good just to have extra back up to take care of you just in case an accident does happen and all of us have the training just to be able to watch and make sure everyone stays safe and has a good time.”

The Escanaba beach front is open from noon to 7 p.m. all summer.

