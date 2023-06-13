Domino’s purchased 44 cars for franchises around the UP

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Penninsula Domino’s Pizza franchises now have a new lineup of delivery vehicles at their disposal.

44 new all-wheel drive vehicles were purchased by Domino’s to be used at the company’s U.P. franchise locations. Dominos’ Escanaba Fleet Director Dawson Lambert said they chose gas cars over electric because they wanted a vehicle that would do well in the region’s cold winters.

The company hopes this will attract more employees for delivery positions. Lambert also said they have already hired 17 new employees throughout the U.P. locations.

“[Dominos is] just to get people into the store and delivering pizza and making some income for their families and whatnot, and just trying to make it a little bit easier for everybody,” said Lambert. “Not only will they be able to drive our company cars to save their vehicles on the millage and stuff, but we are also going to hopefully give the opportunity for people that don’t have a car to also be able to drive for us and create that income.”

Lambert said the company was able to do this through contracts they have with Enterprise.

