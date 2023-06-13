Dickinson County woman recovering after car crashes inside Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The daughter of a Dickinson County woman facing a long road to recovery is thanking the community for its support.

Amber Fleming says her mother Dawn Rock has always looked out for others. Now, Fleming is thanking those who are looking out for her mom.

“She is the best mom. She does not care about herself whatsoever. She is the most selfless person I know; she only cares about everybody else, and I mean everybody.” said Amber Fleming, Dawn’s daughter.

Rock was struck by a car while sitting in an office at Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare in Kingsford on June 1.

“They were in the meeting room with the nurse, Maya, when the car came crashing through the building and directly struck my mom,” Fleming said.

Fleming’s brother was with Rock at the time. She says he was a hero, jumping into action to save Dawn’s life.

“When he went down, he got right back up. Both him and my mom heard the revving of the car still, and my brother took immediate action and went up to the driver to try and get her out of the vehicle, which is probably the best-case scenario because who knows what would have happened to my mom if the car would have came in completely,” Fleming said.

Since then, Dawn has undergone facial and spinal reconstruction surgery and has lost motor function in her hands.

Fleming created a GoFundMe to cover transportation and housing expenses so her family can move back to the area.

“It is just to make sure everyone has what they need to so they can be here to support her and, hopefully, I can find someplace to stay so I can support her as well,” Fleming said.

Kingsford Public Safety says the investigation into the crash is ongoing. They say the case is being sent to the prosecutor’s office to determine if the driver will be charged.

“We are extremely appreciative of all of the first responders, the police officers and all of the doctors that she has dealt with so far. She is extremely appreciative, as we all are because without them she wouldn’t be here,” added Fleming.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.