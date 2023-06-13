City of Marquette to file 2020 Post Census Group Quarters Review

The city believes the 2020 census undercounted Northern Michigan University students amid the COVID-19 pandemic; this has caused the city to lose revenue sharing from the state.
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission unanimously authorized City Manager Karen Kovacs to file a 2020 Post Census Group Quarters Review (2020 PCGQR) at Monday’s meeting.

The 2020 PCGQR will require the U.S. Census Bureau to review Marquette’s population count to ensure it is correct.

The city of Marquette and Northern Michigan University believe the 2020 census undercounted NMU’s student population by around 1,000. This is because NMU sent students living on campus home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to census rules, students living away from home at college should usually be counted at their college, even if they were temporarily elsewhere during the pandemic.

Marquette Assistant City Manager Sean Hobbins added that this undercount has resulted in a roughly $70,000 loss in yearly revenue sharing from the state since 2020.

“NMU helped us confirm the undercount with the data they provided,” Hobbins said.

He continued, “We’re hoping to have that fixed and have our revenue-sharing apportionment fixed with the State of Michigan.”

Hobbins said Marquette may see additional revenue sharing from Lansing if the review determines an undercount in the 2020 census.

