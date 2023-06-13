Brookridge Heights to host antique, classic car show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is celebrating classic cars this weekend.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is hosting a car show on Saturday. The free event will feature over 30 antique and classic cars. There will also be hot dogs, drinks, and live entertainment throughout the day.

Brookridge says it hopes the car show brings its residents back in time.

“The main purpose is really for our residents,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights director of sales and marketing. “It’s a way for them to go back in time, maybe to see one of the vehicles they used to drive, and to really spark those memories and smiles. Also, of course, for family members of our residents to come and have a nice picnic outdoors with them.”

Brookridge Height’s car show will be this Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. in the Brookridge parking lot.

