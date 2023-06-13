Bonifas Arts Center receives new little library

All are welcome to grab a book to read.
Escanaba's newest little library
(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new little library is a new addition to the Bonifas Fine Arts Center, donated by the Adamini family. The addition stands to honor of one of the Players De Noc founders, Peter Adamini.

Installed by Rebecca and Jesse Traub, this little library is free for anyone to grab a book.

Players De Noc house manager Jesse Traub said this library will help supplement the increase for literature in Escanaba.

“I believe very strongly that people should always have access to books,” said Traub. “We have the Escanaba public library and they do fantastic, both allowing for books and increasing literacy in the community. This is just another way to supplement that.”

Jesse also encourages anyone to grab a book or donate to any of the little libraries in the city.

