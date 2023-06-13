7th Annual Kids Carnival coming to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A carnival is coming to Ishpeming.

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is hosting its 7th annual Kids Carnival Wednesday. The backyard carnival extravaganza will include bounce houses, food, a dunk tank, and visits from the fire and police departments. GINCC will also raffle off three bikes at the carnival.

Organizers say turnout for the event is typically high.

“What’s really fun about this is we usually get about 300 to 350 kids and on top of that we get another 200 adults,” said Bob Hendrickson, GINCC executive director. “It’s just an opportunity for the community to engage with the business community and just kind of kick off summer.”

The GINCC Kids Carnival will be Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot at River Rock Lanes. In the event of rain, the event will be in Aspen Ridge’s gym.

