UPCC extends application period for Building Trades Summer Camp

UPCC Summer Camp
UPCC Summer Camp(Annette Giachino)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) is continuing to accept applications for the 2023 Building Trades Summer Camp through Wednesday, June 14.

According to a press release from the organization, UPCC’s Building Trades Summer Camp gives high school students a six-week introduction to construction activities. Students will be paid $12 an hour for the duration of the camp, mirroring the earn-while-you-learn structure of union apprenticeships.

The program will be held in Marquette this year. Students in grades 9 through 12 who live within a 45-minute driving radius of Marquette are eligible to apply. Up to 30 students will be selected for the program, which will begin July 10 and end August 16.

Applicants will be interviewed on June 15 and the finalists will be selected. Once hired, students will participate in a financial literacy workshop provided by Range Bank. Students also must participate in a safety workshop with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration before stepping onto the construction site.

Trades participating in the Summer Camp include International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7, Operating Engineers Local 324, Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 2, UA Plumbers, Pipefitters & HVAC Local 111, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 906, Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 7, Ironworkers Local 8, Boilermakers Local 169, Laborers’ Union Local 499, and Carpenters and Millwrights Local 1510.

Those interested may contact UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith at 906-250-7498 or mike@upconstruction.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
The crash remains under investigation.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash in Fairbanks Township
Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant

Latest News

Attorney Erica Payne joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette attorney starts experimental law firm to address gaps in services
AG Nessel announces over $338 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
Payton Bullock, Tia Trudgeon, and Josh Kitto practice hitting tennis balls at the MSHS courts.
Summer tennis programs in full swing
Zachary Couvillion, Breakfast Rotary President, and Jennifer Huetter, Breakfast Rotary...
Marquette Breakfast Rotary to host 29th annual fish boil