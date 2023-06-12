UPCC extends application period for Building Trades Summer Camp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) is continuing to accept applications for the 2023 Building Trades Summer Camp through Wednesday, June 14.

According to a press release from the organization, UPCC’s Building Trades Summer Camp gives high school students a six-week introduction to construction activities. Students will be paid $12 an hour for the duration of the camp, mirroring the earn-while-you-learn structure of union apprenticeships.

The program will be held in Marquette this year. Students in grades 9 through 12 who live within a 45-minute driving radius of Marquette are eligible to apply. Up to 30 students will be selected for the program, which will begin July 10 and end August 16.

Applicants will be interviewed on June 15 and the finalists will be selected. Once hired, students will participate in a financial literacy workshop provided by Range Bank. Students also must participate in a safety workshop with the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration before stepping onto the construction site.

Trades participating in the Summer Camp include International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7, Operating Engineers Local 324, Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 2, UA Plumbers, Pipefitters & HVAC Local 111, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 906, Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 7, Ironworkers Local 8, Boilermakers Local 169, Laborers’ Union Local 499, and Carpenters and Millwrights Local 1510.

Those interested may contact UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith at 906-250-7498 or mike@upconstruction.org.

