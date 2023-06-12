Summer tennis programs in full swing

Tennis Pro Josh Kitto tells the TV6 Morning News about his programs and clinics
Payton Bullock, Tia Trudgeon, and Josh Kitto practice hitting tennis balls at the MSHS courts.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer sports are in full swing!

Tennis Professional Josh Kitto has a number of programs and clinics designed for the newbie, the returning champ, and everyone in between.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon joins Kitto on the Shiras Tennis Courts at Marquette Senior High School to learn more about which programs still have open spots.

Tennis Professional Josh Kitto talks to TV6's Tia Trudgeon about the various tennis programs he's hosting in Marquette this summer.

To sign up for a tennis program or clinic with Josh Kitto, email him at crossbone1976@gmail.com or text/call (906) 373-7139.

There is still availability in Josh Kitto’s following programs:

  • Adult Tennis Program; meets Tuesdays from 6:15-7:45 p.m. June 13-July 25. The cost is $75.
  • High School Girls Tennis Clinic; Thursdays from noon-2:00 p.m. June 15-July 13. The cost is $90.
  • Cardio Tennis; Tuesdays from 8:00-9:00 a.m. and Thursdays from 5:00-6:00 p.m. from June 20-July 20. The cost is $15 per drop-in session.
  • Adult Social Tennis; Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This clinic meets at the NMU tennis court off of Wright Street and is free of charge.
  • Pickleball Clinic; June 23 from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - beginner clinic in Al Quaal in Ishpeming.
  • Pickleball Clinic; June 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. - free pickleball social at the Sands Township courts.
  • Pickleball Clinic; July 1 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. - intermediate clinic at the Sands Township courts.

You can stay up-to-date with all things tennis and pickleball in Marquette County by joining the Facebook group Marquette County Tennis and Pickleball Programs.

