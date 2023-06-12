State gas price average jumps 12 cents since week

(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers throughout the state won’t be noticing relief at the gas pump this week, as the state gas price average has increased 12 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the average price of gas in the state is now $3.65 per gallon. Meantime, the national average is slightly lower at $3.59 per gallon. Despite the recent increase, the state average is still $1.57 less than the record-high gas prices from this time last year.

The lowest average in the Upper Peninsula can be found in Baraga County, at $3.54 per gallon, while the highest can be found in Mackinac County, at $3.76 per gallon.

Prices for all counties, and states across the country can be viewed here.

