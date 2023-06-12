Rounds of rain on the way with slow moving system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A surface low pressure combined with an upper-level low-pressure system will slowly track from the southern Great Lakes into Canada over the coming days. This will bring in some moisture out of the Atlantic and Gulf. We will have a few rounds of rain showers starting this afternoon through early Wednesday morning. This afternoon a round of light rain moves into the western counties. Then, widespread rain overnight followed by scattered showers tomorrow. Rainfall amounts range from 1.0-2.0″. Temperatures will remain below normal until an upper-level ridge builds in on Thursday.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with light rain in the west

>Highs: Upper 40s to mid 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Tuesday: Widespread rain showers and cool

>Highs: Upper 40s to mid 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Wednesday: Isolated showers in the morning

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, mid to upper 60s at the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 60s along the Great Lakes, low 70s inland

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

> Highs: Upper 60s along the Great Lakes, low 70s inland

