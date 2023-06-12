Rounds of cool June rain to start the week

Areas of ponding through early Wednesday with some potential rainfall amounts over an inch.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A slow-moving system over the Eastern Great Lakes region backspins rounds of rain, moderate to heavy at times, over Upper Michigan Monday night through Wednesday. Slippery spots, areas of ponding plus visibility-limiting fog possible through Wednesday. Potential rainfall amounts can total over an inch, especially in the north-central areas of the region.

High pressure brings a milder, sunnier rebound Thursday through Friday before a Northern Plains system brushes rain chances Father’s Day Weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, moderate to heavy at times; patchy fog; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms, patchy fog; blustery

>Highs: 50s/60s (warmer inland south)

Wednesday, Flag Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. patchy fog, few rain, isolated thunderstorms; cool

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 70

Sunday, Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

Misty skies continue with more chances of rain Monday