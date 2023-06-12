NMU holds orientation for incoming students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is preparing to welcome its biggest freshman class in years.

NMU President Brock Tessman led incoming freshmen and their families in a chant on the first day of orientation. This is the largest incoming class in six years, with 260 new students.

Tessman says the university has a place for everyone.

“There may be no other place like this in the country, and all around you, you have this terrific community,” Tessman said. “Whether it’s farmers markets or service opportunities, this is a magical place, and you should make sure to take advantage of it while you’re here.”

Incoming Freshman Eric Zirkle said while it’s far away from his home in Chicago, he knew Northern would be a good fit for him.

“I immediately told my dad I want to go up and see this school and campus and check it out,” Zirkle said. “Immediately, I came up here and I loved it, I absolutely loved it. It was a definite ‘yes’ when they accepted me.”

Associate Vice President of Northern Student Experience Jeff Korpi says NMU is unique in giving parents and students a chance to get to know faculty.

“We put such pride in our people and the fact that our new parents and our new students get to interact with those folks I think is a pretty special thing,” Korpi said.

Orientation staff member Luke Tschumperlin says the goal of orientation is to give students the resources they need to succeed.

“I really hope they walk away with the confidence knowing that they’re going to be cared for, supported, and treated well here at Northern and that they have the opportunities and resources because we provide all of that stuff, and it’s just a matter of people reaching out and saying, ‘hey I need this,’”

Tschumperlin said. The semester will begin on Monday, August 28.

