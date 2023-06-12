Marquette Breakfast Rotary to host 29th annual fish boil

Authentic fish boil, silent auction and bucket raffle all to support youth organizations in the area
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get out your wallet and get ready for a fun night of raffles, a silent auction, and a yummy authentic fish boil.

This Saturday, June 17th, the Marquette Breakfast Rotary will host their annual fish boil. The event is the main fundraiser for the club. All funds go towards youth organizations in the community.

The club has hundreds of live auction items for you to bid on. It will be held at the Lake Superior Theater yacht yard starting at 5pm.

Tickets are $75 dollars which includes the meal and open bar.

To buy tickets and view the full schedule click here

