Isabella Mine smokestack demolished

PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - With a bang and a crash, the Isabella Mine Smokestack crumbled Monday morning.

The smokestack had been in Palmer for more than 100 years.

Due to the age, Richmond Township Supervisor Scott Mills said the structure had become a liability.

“It’s become unstable over the years, the top’s fallen off, and we don’t want an innocent hiker to get killed,” Mills said. “There are a few foundations left over from the old mine that are going to be demolished at the same time as the smokestack, to eliminate any hazards.”

The smokestack took two explosive charges to bring down. The first being at 11:30 a.m., the second being at 12:30 p.m.

Mills said the demolition had been coming for a long time.

“It’s probably been in the making for a year, year and a half, when they first discovered that there was problems, it was falling apart,” Mills said. “Somebody had mounted rock climbing gear on the backside of the smokestack all the way to the top and that’s a big liability.”

Global Minerals Engineering owns the property the smokestack was located on. It was ultimately the organizations decision to bring it down.

The smokestack was frequently used as a physical representation of Richmond Township’s mining history.

Mills said there was a mixed response to bringing down the smokestack.

“There was a fair amount of people that were sad to see it go,” Mills said. “Some were adamant they didn’t want to see it leave at all, but you got to know when to say enough is enough. You can’t wait until someone falls off the thing and gets killed and then decide to bring it down.”

TV6 asked Global Minerals Engineering about the cost of the demolition. The organization does not have the amount at this time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.