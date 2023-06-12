Houghton County Bridgefest to offer old and new activities in cooperation with new presenting sponsor

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Only a few days remain until the arrival of Bridgefest in Houghton County.

The annual event celebrates the construction of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, which opened in 1959.

“It starts Thursday and goes through Sunday,” said Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce President Penny Milkey. “It’s a weekend full of family fun events. We have the bouncy house inflatables, 906 VR for laser tag and numerous vendors for food.”

There will be popular events from previous years, like chicken bingo and helicopter rides, alongside some new events.

The Touch-a-Truck and the Classic Car Show will also be held at the Michigan Tech University Student Development Complex parking lots instead of the county fairgrounds this year.

“It’s a lot of big trucks and equipment for children to look at,” continued Milkey. “In the other parking lot, across from the field, we will have the car show.”

Supporting the organizers for this event-packed weekend as the Bridgefest presenting sponsor is U.P. Health System-Portage (UPHS-P).

They will also bring their own events, including a dunk tank on Saturday at Ray Kestner Waterfront Park. It will cost $5 for three balls and $1 more for each ball afterward, with all proceeds going to the Omega House.

A session of the Portage Fitness Center’s SHINE fitness program will also be available from noon to 1 p.m.

“One of our fitness instructors at the Portage Fitness Center is going to be down at the Houghton waterfront starting at noon on Saturday, and she’s going to put on a class,” said UPHS-P Marketing & Communications Manager Lexie Jacques. “It’s kind of like a dance-fitness class, kind of hip-hoppy.”

Jacques said UPHS-P is grateful for the opportunity to work with organizers in this role.

“I would like to just give a big thank you to the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and the Bridgefest Committee for allowing U.P. Health System Portage to have this opportunity,” added Jacques. “We’re really looking forward to the event this year, and I hope everyone else is, too.”

For a list of all Bridgefest events, visit the event’s official website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.