Gov. Whitmer pens legislation establishing June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On the 75th anniversary of women being allowed to serve as equal members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4555 establishing Women Veterans Recognition Day on June 12 in Michigan.

Women Veterans Recognition Day honors Michigan’s estimated 44,000 living women veterans and the many more who served before them.

“For 250 years, women have proudly served alongside men in our military,” said Governor Whitmer. “For too long, however, they have been overlooked and underserved. Today, I am taking action to establish Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan, giving these courageous servicewomen the recognition and honor they have long deserved. Millions of women have put their lives on the line to serve our country and it’s our responsibility to connect them with critical resources like healthcare, mental health services, and affordable housing when they leave the service. Let’s keep working together to honor our women veterans and service members.”

Women Veterans Recognition Day has historically been recognized on June 12 in Michigan since 2018 but required a proclamation to be introduced each year by lawmakers. The legislation will eliminate the need for an annual proclamation, making Women Veterans Recognition Day permanent.

On June 12, 1948, President Harry Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which enabled women to serve as full and equal members of the U.S. Armed Forces, opening doors to countless opportunities and breaking down barriers for future generations of women in the military.

Women have supported and participated in U.S. military conflicts since the American Revolution when some women disguised themselves as men to serve in combat. Their roles expanded in World War I when the U.S. Army Nurse Corps was established, allowing women to serve as nurses during wartime.

Women went on to work as nurses, clerks, typists and other support positions. It wasn’t until the late 1970s and early 1980s that women were formally granted veteran status, opening doors for them to take advantage of the federal and state benefits they earned for their service.

Now, women serve in various combat operations with increasing opportunities and expanded roles in various branches of the military from soldiers on the ground to high-ranking officers and leaders.

Women are the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population. Nationwide, there are about two million women veterans, representing 11% of the veteran population. That number is projected to increase to 2.2 million in 2040, when women veterans will represent 18% of the veteran population, while the number of male veterans falls sharply.

