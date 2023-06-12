GLIAC announces spring student athlete honors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spring all-academic and all-academic excellence teams were announced by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Monday.

Forty Wildcats were recognized by the GLIAC, with 22 being selected to the all-excellence team and 18 being selected to the all-academic team. 17 from NMU Lacrosse, four from NMU Men’s Golf, five from NMU Women’s Golf and 14 from NMU Women’s Track and Field were all honored. 16 Huskies were honored from MTU Women’s Track and Field team.

Between the fall, winter, and spring semesters, the Wildcats landed 213 student-athletes between the CCHA/GLIAC/at-large academic teams, with 135 of those earning academic excellence recognition.

A total of 827 student-athletes received recognition, including 312 on the all-academic team and 515 on the academic excellence list.

A full list of the athletes honored can be seen below.

NMU Lacrosse

Academic All-GLIAC

Maddi Bast

Heather Beebe

Rylee Haug

Ella Larson

Hilda Nuutinen

Olivia Rose

Peyton Smith

Cam Stilson

Academic Excellence

Norah Bates

Minnie Bittell

Kaitlyn Bridger

Dayna Carlson

Clara Johnson

Kate Mongold

Taylor Priestley

Kaylee Steele

Jane Taylor

NMU Men’s Golf

Academic All-GLIAC

Caden Dunn

Eric Yun

Academic Excellence

Joe Luke

Scott Spyra

NMU Women’s Golf

Academic All-GLIAC

Abigail Boozer

Payton Dube

Paxton Johnson

Alyssa Yaggie

Academic Excellence

Maya Hunter

Women’s Track and Field

Academic All-GLIAC

Emme Burrough, Northern Michigan

Mari McClure, Northern Michigan

Adelyn Sanders, Northern Michigan

Crystal Walker, Northern Michigan

Jordan Craven, Michigan Tech

Jamie Hendrickson, Michigan Tech

Ella Merklein, Michigan Tech

Academic Excellence

Skylar Grubb, Northern Michigan

Meghan Langworthy, Northern Michigan

Ahna Larson, Northern Michigan

Lily Majestic, Northern Michigan

Roman Menhart, Northern Michigan

Sydney Romps, Northern Michigan

Leah Root, Northern Michigan

Jacqueline Smith, Northern Michigan

Emily Sterling, Northern Michigan

Ellyse Wolfrath, Northern Michigan

Michelle Bollini, Michigan Tech

Jenna Brewer, Michigan Tech

Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech

Mya Ghazale, Michigan Tech

Cedar Gordon, Michigan Tech

Elsa Huckels, Michigan Tech

Jesse Jacobusse, Michigan Tech

Katherine Jarvis, Michigan Tech

Karina Madigan, Michigan Tech

Ashley Plum, Michigan Tech

Mady VanWieren, Michigan Tech

Mariah Willmer, Michigan Tech

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.