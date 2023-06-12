GLIAC announces spring student athlete honors
NMU and MTU both among the list of schools who received honors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spring all-academic and all-academic excellence teams were announced by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Monday.
Forty Wildcats were recognized by the GLIAC, with 22 being selected to the all-excellence team and 18 being selected to the all-academic team. 17 from NMU Lacrosse, four from NMU Men’s Golf, five from NMU Women’s Golf and 14 from NMU Women’s Track and Field were all honored. 16 Huskies were honored from MTU Women’s Track and Field team.
Between the fall, winter, and spring semesters, the Wildcats landed 213 student-athletes between the CCHA/GLIAC/at-large academic teams, with 135 of those earning academic excellence recognition.
A total of 827 student-athletes received recognition, including 312 on the all-academic team and 515 on the academic excellence list.
A full list of the athletes honored can be seen below.
NMU Lacrosse
Academic All-GLIAC
Maddi Bast
Heather Beebe
Rylee Haug
Ella Larson
Hilda Nuutinen
Olivia Rose
Peyton Smith
Cam Stilson
Academic Excellence
Norah Bates
Minnie Bittell
Kaitlyn Bridger
Dayna Carlson
Clara Johnson
Kate Mongold
Taylor Priestley
Kaylee Steele
Jane Taylor
NMU Men’s Golf
Academic All-GLIAC
Caden Dunn
Eric Yun
Academic Excellence
Joe Luke
Scott Spyra
NMU Women’s Golf
Academic All-GLIAC
Abigail Boozer
Payton Dube
Paxton Johnson
Alyssa Yaggie
Academic Excellence
Maya Hunter
Women’s Track and Field
Academic All-GLIAC
Emme Burrough, Northern Michigan
Mari McClure, Northern Michigan
Adelyn Sanders, Northern Michigan
Crystal Walker, Northern Michigan
Jordan Craven, Michigan Tech
Jamie Hendrickson, Michigan Tech
Ella Merklein, Michigan Tech
Academic Excellence
Skylar Grubb, Northern Michigan
Meghan Langworthy, Northern Michigan
Ahna Larson, Northern Michigan
Lily Majestic, Northern Michigan
Roman Menhart, Northern Michigan
Sydney Romps, Northern Michigan
Leah Root, Northern Michigan
Jacqueline Smith, Northern Michigan
Emily Sterling, Northern Michigan
Ellyse Wolfrath, Northern Michigan
Michelle Bollini, Michigan Tech
Jenna Brewer, Michigan Tech
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech
Mya Ghazale, Michigan Tech
Cedar Gordon, Michigan Tech
Elsa Huckels, Michigan Tech
Jesse Jacobusse, Michigan Tech
Katherine Jarvis, Michigan Tech
Karina Madigan, Michigan Tech
Ashley Plum, Michigan Tech
Mady VanWieren, Michigan Tech
Mariah Willmer, Michigan Tech
