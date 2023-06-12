2 UP MSP initiatives receive Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission Award

(WLUC)
By Mandy Koskela
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Peninsula Michigan State Police (MSP) groups are receiving recognition for their work keeping motorists safe.

The S.T.O.P. Bad Driving Behavior campaign and U.P. Teenage Defensive Driving program will be receiving the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission Award.

The MSP says it is not surprising that these initiatives are being appreciated by the governor.

“I know both these sections and they work very hard,” MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said. “I personally know many of the people involved in these initiatives and they are hardworking, they are out there for the community, and they are out there trying to make the roads a safer place to traverse every day.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. It will be during the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning’s 26th Annual Traffic Safety Summit.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
The crash remains under investigation.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash in Fairbanks Township
Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant

Latest News

AG Nessel announces over $338 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
Gov. Whitmer signing legislation establishing June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day in...
Gov. Whitmer pens legislation establishing June 12 as Women Veterans Recognition Day in Michigan
Attorney Erica Payne joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Marquette attorney starts experimental law firm to address gaps in services
UPCC Summer Camp
UPCC extends application period for Building Trades Summer Camp