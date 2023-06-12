2 UP MSP initiatives receive Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission Award

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Peninsula Michigan State Police (MSP) groups are receiving recognition for their work keeping motorists safe.

The S.T.O.P. Bad Driving Behavior campaign and U.P. Teenage Defensive Driving program will be receiving the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission Award.

The MSP says it is not surprising that these initiatives are being appreciated by the governor.

“I know both these sections and they work very hard,” MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said. “I personally know many of the people involved in these initiatives and they are hardworking, they are out there for the community, and they are out there trying to make the roads a safer place to traverse every day.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 14 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. It will be during the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning’s 26th Annual Traffic Safety Summit.

