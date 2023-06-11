Small break from the rain but returns to start work week

Rain starts off the week but seasonal air returns by Wednesday and Thursday
Rain starts off the week but seasonal air returns by Wednesday and Thursday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies in portions of the area are expected for most of Sunday with chances of rain to increase for the morning commute Monday. Rain starts scattered in the west and becomes more widespread by Monday afternoon and sticks around into Tuesday morning. Some isolated areas could experience thundershowers at times during Tuesday with rain wrapping up Wednesday morning. Highest rainfall amounts will be in the central counties near Lake Superior reaching near 2″ of rain.

Check out the local Radar HERE

Monday: Widespread light to moderate rain showers throughout the day; isolated thundershowers possible

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate rain bands continue with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Light rain lingers in the east in the morning; mostly cloudy afterwards

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; mild air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; mild and seasonal

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Victim of Mackinac County murder identified

Latest News

Misty skies continue with more rain Monday
Rain chances continue into Monday and most of Tuesday
Misty skies continue with more chances of rain Monday
Scattered rain this evening with more on Monday
System set to bring rain chances on Monday and Tuesday
Cooler air from the north with scattered rain this weekend