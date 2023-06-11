Small break from the rain but returns to start work week

Cloudy skies in portions of the area are expected for most of Sunday with chances of rain to increase for the morning commute Monday. Rain starts scattered in the west and becomes more widespread by Monday afternoon and sticks around into Tuesday morning. Some isolated areas could experience thundershowers at times during Tuesday with rain wrapping up Wednesday morning. Highest rainfall amounts will be in the central counties near Lake Superior reaching near 2″ of rain.

Monday: Widespread light to moderate rain showers throughout the day; isolated thundershowers possible

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate rain bands continue with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Light rain lingers in the east in the morning; mostly cloudy afterwards

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; mild air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; mild and seasonal

>Highs: 70s

