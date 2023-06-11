Pictured Rocks Days sees success despite weather

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The high winds in Munising slowed down the Pictured Rocks Days Festival.

Many vendors had to leave early due to the winds, but free cruises of Pictured Rocks were still available.

Pictured Rocks Cruises Operations Manager Zach Boucher said while weather was not favorable, the festival still brought in customers.

“Yesterday was a bit better. As far as weather it’s not cooperating today. We kind of wish we had more of a summer climate here but Mother Nature doesn’t always deal us a good hand, so we do what we can and Yoopers are tough. They still come out to see the rocks given the cold weather anyways,” said Boucher.

Motion sickness became serious for some as high winds rocked the boats. Despite these conditions, Pictured Rocks Gift Shop Employee Natalie Hermann said business was still steady.

“Business has been super successful especially with selling rain coats, jackets and what not because of the colder weather, but [it’s] nothing we can really control. I’m just glad people who could go for free can,” said Hermann

Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds says with the weather at the festival still has a positive impact for Munising. The next big event at Pictured Rocks will be their 4th of July celebration.

