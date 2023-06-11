Pictured Rocks Days sees success despite weather

Many vendors had to leave early due to the winds, but free cruises of Pictured Rocks were still available.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The high winds in Munising slowed down the Pictured Rocks Days Festival.

Many vendors had to leave early due to the winds, but free cruises of Pictured Rocks were still available.

Pictured Rocks Cruises Operations Manager Zach Boucher said while weather was not favorable, the festival still brought in customers.

“Yesterday was a bit better. As far as weather it’s not cooperating today. We kind of wish we had more of a summer climate here but Mother Nature doesn’t always deal us a good hand, so we do what we can and Yoopers are tough. They still come out to see the rocks given the cold weather anyways,” said Boucher.

Motion sickness became serious for some as high winds rocked the boats. Despite these conditions, Pictured Rocks Gift Shop Employee Natalie Hermann said business was still steady.

“Business has been super successful especially with selling rain coats, jackets and what not because of the colder weather, but [it’s] nothing we can really control. I’m just glad people who could go for free can,” said Hermann

Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Reynolds says with the weather at the festival still has a positive impact for Munising. The next big event at Pictured Rocks will be their 4th of July celebration.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
The crash remains under investigation.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash in Fairbanks Township
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday

Latest News

The Great Lakes Rodeo was at the UP North Lodge preparing for another rodeo.
Great Lakes Rodeo prepares for upcoming weekend
Pictured Rocks Days sees success despite weather
One of the brewed drinks offered at LaTulip Brewery in Cooks.
LaTulip Brewery opens in Schoolcraft County
Ford River Volunteer Fire Department contains Saturday night house fire