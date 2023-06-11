Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was sentenced to prison on drug charges Friday.

Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years in prison for Maintaining a Drug House on June 9.

On February 9, 2023, Menominee Police Department (MPD) responded to Desotell’s residence at 1315 23rd Avenue in Menominee where the body of 40-year-old Bridget Marie Zuraski was found in an upstairs bedroom.

MPD officers located powdery substances on the scene which tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine. An autopsy determined that Zuraski died of fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Desotell has been convicted previously of Maintaining a Drug House two other times at the same address, according to the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office.

