The Manistique Pow Wow returns after three hiatus with a new name

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Schoolcraft County, it’s been three years since an indigenous pow-wow took place in Manistique.

On Saturday, the pow wow returned and took place right outside the Manistique Tribal Community Center and It’s now called the Niiwin Noodin. Pow wow committee member Tim Derwin said there’s a lot on the agenda.

“At one o clock it’s called the grand entry and at that time that’s when all the dancers will line up outside the area and then the drum will start,” said Derwin. “Then all the dancers come into the arena and that’s called the grand entry and then we will have a flag song.”

Derwin also said during the pow wow there was Native American drumming, singing, and free food and native crafts for sale. He even stated that during the pow wow, the group recognized the veterans in the crowd.

“Then after that, it’s kind of an open Pow wow and we will have lots of intertribal dances, we want everyone to come into the circle and dance and see what it feels like to dance,” said Derwin. “We also just want people to know what it’s like to be inside there because inside the circle it’s a sacred place for us.”

Derwin also went on to say some people, including his friends, think this event is only for Native Americans, the event is for everyone.

“Ever pow wow is a community Pow wow, it’s not just for Native American people it’s for everybody to enjoy and to experience the culture and see what it’s like,” said Derwin. “How we do things and why we do things, and we try to explain that as much as we can so that people get that experience as well.”

Christopher Reid attended the event and said we woke up thrilled to be performing in the festival.

“I’m so excited about this because I have friends now in the big leagues, and we will be playing the kiddie stuff.” Said, Reid. All committee members want to thank everyone for coming and they add that they hope to have another successful pow wow in 2024.

