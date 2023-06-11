Man fatally shot by western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after making threats, department says

Officials say a man was fatally shot by a western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after officers were called about an armed man threatening to kill himself and other people
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENISON, Mich. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by a western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after officers were called about an armed man threatening to kill himself and other people, officials said.

Ottawa County deputies found the 28-year-old man Saturday night near the community of Jenison and a deputy shot him, the sheriff’s department said without releasing any information what prompted the deputy’s action or how many shots were fired.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene a few miles southwest of Grand Rapids. No one else was injured in the confrontation, the department said.

The shooting is being investigated by Michigan State Police, and the deputy who shot the man was placed on administrative leave under protocols for an officer-involved shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

The identities of the man who died and the deputy were not immediately released.

Most Read

Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Victim of Mackinac County murder identified
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board

Latest News

The smokestack of a shuttered trash incinerator is shown in Detroit, Friday, June 9, 2023. A...
Smokestack implosion to bring decades of Detroit trash incinerator stink to an end
Boy, 6, shoots 1-year-old sibling twice after finding loaded handgun in Detroit home
Handheld cellphone use banned for motorists in Michigan
Detroit Tigers
Phillies-Tigers game postponed to Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires