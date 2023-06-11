Lawn mower sparks grass fire at Ford Airport

Lawn mower
The fire was caused from a lawn mower that was being used to cut grass along the runway. There was no damage to airport equipment or infrastructure.(Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A grass fire was contained Saturday at Ford Airport in Kingsford.

On June 10 at approximately 12:55 p.m. Kingsford Public Safety received a call from Delta County 911 about a large, fast moving grass fire at the Ford Airport.

The fire was contained to approximately 3-4 acres on airport property near the north end of the runway by 1:50 p.m. The fire was caused from a lawn mower that was being used to cut grass along the runway.

There was no damage to airport equipment or infrastructure.

Kingsford Public Safety responded with the assistance of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wild Fire Division out of Norway and Ford Airport personnel.

