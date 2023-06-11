LaTulip Brewery opens in Schoolcraft County

One of the brewed drinks offered at LaTulip Brewery in Cooks.
One of the brewed drinks offered at LaTulip Brewery in Cooks.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod and Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKS, Mich. (WLUC) - A new brewery in Schoolcraft County is now open.

LaTulip Brewery is located on US-2 in Cooks. The owners purchased the building in 2020 and have been renovating it.

The goal was originally to open August 2022, but acquiring the different required licenses was challenging.

Saturday was the grand opening. The brewery now serves pizza, offers live music and will host food trucks for customers to enjoy.

“The support that our family has given us has been outstanding. Our friends and family came from far away, the local support has been phenomenal,” said Jason LaTulip, LaTulip Brewery co-owner. “Because of the local support, we were able to make it through wintertime. It has been a great time.”

The brewery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. ET and closes at 6 p.m. on Sundays.

