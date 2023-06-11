Great Lakes Rodeo prepares for upcoming weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your hat and boots because the Great Lakes Rodeo is preparing for another summer event.

The Rodeo started in 2005 in Marquette. This will be the 3rd year it is in Gwinn with a long list of events, such as bronco riding, bull riding, a parade and the youth rodeo.

As competitors prepare to ride on Friday, the Great Lakes Rodeo Queen Samantha Finch says the rodeo is important for the young kids.

“We provide to the youth of Marquette county, and so not only are we are we giving back in monetary ways, we also are helping kids discover confidence within the rodeo with our youth rodeo,” said Finch.

The Great Lakes Rodeo will take place June 16 and 17. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased on the Great Lakes Rodeo website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.