Ford River Volunteer Fire Department contains Saturday night house fire

Because of the extreme heat inside and the structure starting to collapse, firefighters used an...
Because of the extreme heat inside and the structure starting to collapse, firefighters used an exterior attack to fight the fire.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORD RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - At about 5:30 p.m. Saturday night, Ford River Volunteer Fire Department was paged for a house fire on K Road.

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire had already vented and had heavy flames through the roof and throughout most of the house. Shortly after arriving, parts of the structure and the floors started to collapse. Because of the extreme heat inside and the structure starting to collapse, firefighters used an exterior attack to fight the fire.

“Most of the windows in the house had already broke out from the extreme heat and flames. The windows that were not broken were black when we arrived. With the extreme heat and amount of flames throughout the house, the structural integrity was at a point it was not safe to send anyone inside,” said Brian Nelson, chief of Ford River Volunteer Fire Department. “I’m proud of our team for their quick response. Everyone on scene worked great together. When the fire is as advanced as this one was upon arrival it makes it tough to get the fire out. The firefighters on scene did a great job.”

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that because of the dry conditions, the hot embers from the house fire were starting spot fires in the woods as far as a quarter mile away.

One dog died on the scene. No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Ford River Fire Department was assisted by Escanaba Township Fire Department, Bark River Fire Department, Escanaba Public Safety, the DNR fire crews, Rampart, Delta County Sheriff Dept., Michigan state police, UPPCO, Sam Slaga logging and Delta County Central Dispatch.

The department sends a special thank you to the citizens who brought bottles of drinking water and Little Caesar’s for donating pizza for the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Victim of Mackinac County murder identified
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board

Latest News

Online registration for Bridgefest Thatcher Markham Memorial Run closes soon
Soo Line golf fundraiser to help restore decommissioned steam engine
The fire was caused from a lawn mower that was being used to cut grass along the runway. There...
Lawn mower sparks grass fire at Ford Airport
Escanaba’s House of Ludington undergoing renovation in hopes of revitalizing city