DNR holds 30th annual Kids Fishing Day

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was the 30th annual Kids Fishing Day hosted by the DNR. The event featured food, activities, music and Smokey the Bear.

Hiawatha National Forest Natural Resource Recreation Specialist Brenda Rebitzke said this event is a great educational opportunity for youth.

“Kids Fishing Day is a great opportunity for employees and volunteers and people passionate about the outdoors to get kids involved in fishing and learn how to fish and have an opportunity they aren’t familiar with or haven’t done before,” said Rebitzke.

10 year Volunteer John Ziemba said the reason he continues to volunteer is for the smiles.

“Smile on a kids face. When they do that, you know you’ve done your job, So many things going on here fishing, pellet gun shooting, arrows, other activities. So whatever they can see, whatever they can feel for they should look into it and get a chance and expose themselves to it,” said Ziemba.

Community involvement drives this event and Mike Verhamme said the involvement is what makes the event so important.

“It all culminates together, we have to get the local community on board along with volunteers and it’s just amazing that so many people are interested in kids and that’s the nice part about it everyone wants to do something for kids,” said Verhamme.

Verhamme also said it’s important that people come out and experience what the outdoors has to offer.

“I think I’d really like to get the people in the area familiar with the pocket park. know that they can come here any time of day and use the facility,” said Verhamme.

The DNR Pocket Park is open throughout the summer and free for kids to have fun.

