Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash in Fairbanks Township

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(Delta County)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A passenger is dead after a single car crash on Sunday.

On June 11 at approximately 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of II Road and 11th Road in Fairbanks Township for a one vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle was a 22-year-old female who sustained injuries and was transported to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette. She remains hospitalized with non life threatening injuries. The passenger, a 20-year-old male was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tri Star Medics, Garden Fire, U.P. Health Systems, Michigan State Police, Manistique Public Safety and Pro Towing. Several bystanders also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Victim of Mackinac County murder identified
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board

Latest News

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the ORV to roll over and crash.
25-year-old crashes ORV on Trail 14 in Powell Twp.
The Manistique Pow Wow returns after three hiatus with a new name
L’Anse Fishing Tournament reels in record numbers
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
DNR holds 30th annual Kids Fishing Day