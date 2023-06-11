Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash in Fairbanks Township

FAIRBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A passenger is dead after a single car crash on Sunday.

On June 11 at approximately 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of II Road and 11th Road in Fairbanks Township for a one vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle was a 22-year-old female who sustained injuries and was transported to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette. She remains hospitalized with non life threatening injuries. The passenger, a 20-year-old male was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tri Star Medics, Garden Fire, U.P. Health Systems, Michigan State Police, Manistique Public Safety and Pro Towing. Several bystanders also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.