Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba speedway board

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Escanaba are protesting the Escanaba speedway board.

The protest comes after an alleged verbal and physical confrontation between a nine-year-old driver and a speedway board member in May. Shanay Mathieson said her nine-year-old sister is a youth micro-sprint racer at the Escanaba Speedway. She also Alleges her sister sworn at by a board member while having her car thrown around with her in it. She also said her family then received a letter in the mail saying her father was suspended for a year for comments made by Speedway staff.

“I just want justice for my sister, and I want people to know that this is not ok and how is this supposed to help future racers if these kids are going to look at it this way,” said Mathieson.

The Escanaba Speedway president told TV6 in a statement that the nine-year-old girl is welcome at the track and that only her father was suspended for a year. The father of the young racer said it will be hard for her to race as he is her legal guardian.

