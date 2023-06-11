Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba speedway board

The protest comes after an alleged verbal and physical confrontation between a nine-year-old driver and a speedway board member in May.
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Escanaba are protesting the Escanaba speedway board.

The protest comes after an alleged verbal and physical confrontation between a nine-year-old driver and a speedway board member in May. Shanay Mathieson said her nine-year-old sister is a youth micro-sprint racer at the Escanaba Speedway. She also Alleges her sister sworn at by a board member while having her car thrown around with her in it. She also said her family then received a letter in the mail saying her father was suspended for a year for comments made by Speedway staff.

“I just want justice for my sister, and I want people to know that this is not ok and how is this supposed to help future racers if these kids are going to look at it this way,” said Mathieson.

The Escanaba Speedway president told TV6 in a statement that the nine-year-old girl is welcome at the track and that only her father was suspended for a year. The father of the young racer said it will be hard for her to race as he is her legal guardian.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Handheld cellphone use banned for motorists in Michigan
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Victim of Mackinac County murder identified
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant

Latest News

Manistique Pow wow had plenty of Native American crafts for sale.
The Manistique Pow Wow returns after three hiatus with a new name
The DNR run Pocket park in escanaba.
DNR holds 30th annual Kids Fishing Day
A pride fest director said 'this is a place to be celebrated for not who people want you to be,...
Community gathers at Lower Harbor to celebrate with annual Pride Fest in Marquette
Scale model of U.P. Train systems
Antique Village in Escanaba opens for the summer