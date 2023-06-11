Antique Village in Escanaba opens for the summer

The Antique Village is a trip back in time with food, music, and shops.
Scale model of U.P. Train systems
Scale model of U.P. Train systems(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Antique Village at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba was open Saturday. The Antique Village is a trip back in time with food, music, and shops. Home to many historical demonstrations and museums, the Antique Village hopes to teach skills lost through time.

One of the newest members to the village is a train model museum of U.P. Railways. Station Member Ron Ball says he thinks the station has been a good addition to the village.

“I think it’s been an addition to the U.P. Fair, we get a lot of people and a lot of traffic during the fair and of course you have labor day weekend antique village old time tractor and car show and so on,” said Ball.

The Antique Village will be open throughout the summer until Labor Day.

