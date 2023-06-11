25-year-old crashes ORV on Trail 14 in Powell Twp.

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Trail 14 near Co. Road 550 in Powell Township Saturday evening.

A 25-year-old male of Negaunee was traveling south on Trail 14 in a 2023 Polaris ORV on June 10 around 8:30 p.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the ORV to roll over and crash.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to U.P. Health Systems Marquette (UPHS) for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted on scene by Powell Township Fire and EMS, UPHS Marquette and Marquette Detailing.

The crash is still under investigation.

