25-year-old crashes ORV on Trail 14 in Powell Twp.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the ORV to roll over and crash.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the ORV to roll over and crash.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Trail 14 near Co. Road 550 in Powell Township Saturday evening.

A 25-year-old male of Negaunee was traveling south on Trail 14 in a 2023 Polaris ORV on June 10 around 8:30 p.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the ORV to roll over and crash.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to U.P. Health Systems Marquette (UPHS) for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted on scene by Powell Township Fire and EMS, UPHS Marquette and Marquette Detailing.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two congregations in the U.P, one in L'Anse and another in Iron Mountain, are among those...
2 UP churches disassociate from United Methodist Church of Michigan based on disagreements about LGBTQ+ inclusion
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pageant
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday
Mugshot of Joelle Chamberlain from the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office
Victim of Mackinac County murder identified
Aubri Mathieson and her parents.
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board

Latest News

The Manistique Pow Wow returns after three hiatus with a new name
L’Anse Fishing Tournament reels in record numbers
Community members gather to protest against the Escanaba Speedway board
DNR holds 30th annual Kids Fishing Day