Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating the death of a person found inside a moving truck.

After getting an anonymous call about it Friday evening, police went to a storage facility and noticed a foul odor coming from a U-Haul truck.

Inside, officers found a body wrapped in plastic.

Police say the truck had been towed to the storage facility, where employees discovered the body.

Investigators don’t know if the person was a man or a woman.

The medical examiner will work to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

