Misty skies continue with more chances of rain Monday

Many portions of the Upper Peninsula will experience some misty conditions for the rest of the day Saturday with a small break on Sunday. More chances of rain is slated for late Sunday night into Monday morning. A low pressure will move closer into the region bringing more moderate bands of rain along with cooler air. Rain is set to wrap up late Tuesday night with more seasonal conditions by next Thursday.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear; cooler air with increasing rain late in the evening

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Widespread light to moderate rain showers throughout the day; isolated thundershowers possible

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain continues and wrapping up in the evening

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds in the morning; partly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; return of seasonal air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 70s

